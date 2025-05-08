Stormy weather may intervene with Downtown Orlando 5K

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a weather alert day with heavy to possibly a few severe storms developing mainly along and east of I-4 through 8-9 p.m. tonight.
I’m closely watching for a few storms near downtown Orlando for the Corporate 5k, but the weather should improve over the metro area after 7 p.m.
More heavy rain is still in the forecast through Mother’s Day weekend, especially Monday into early Tuesday next week.
Stay with Eyewitness News or tune into the Channel 9 Weather App for the latest weather updates.
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group