Stormy weather may intervene with Downtown Orlando 5K

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a weather alert day with heavy to possibly a few severe storms developing mainly along and east of I-4 through 8-9 p.m. tonight.

I’m closely watching for a few storms near downtown Orlando for the Corporate 5k, but the weather should improve over the metro area after 7 p.m.

Evening Forecast: Thursday, May 8, 2025 (WFTV)

More heavy rain is still in the forecast through Mother’s Day weekend, especially Monday into early Tuesday next week.

