Streetlight fee? New expense could be coming for Oviedo residents

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Homeowners in Oviedo are receiving letters in their mailboxes about a new $78 annual fee that will be used to add and maintain street lights.
The letters show up less than two months after Ovideo residents learned the city could face a 20 percent tax hike.
Currently the city leases the lights from FPL, Duke and OUC for about $800,000 a year. The fees would generate $1.1 million that would be specifically used for lighting the streets at night.
According to a Facebook post from Oviedo Mayor Dominic Persampiere, the streetlights are currently funded by a number of sources: The gas tax, the third generation sales tax and the city’s general fund.
The money would not only pay for the current streetlights. The city is also looking at adding lights to areas where there are none currently, such as Mitchell Hammock Road.
The city is also exploring upgrading some lights to LED or solar power.
The city will discuss the plan Monday at their council meeting. There will also be a public hearing on Aug. 20.
