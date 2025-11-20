Stretch of warm, sunny weather continues, cooler temperatures likely by Thanksgiving

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our nice stretch of weather continued Thursday, and more warmth is ahead to close out the work week.

We will again see mostly clear skies this evening, with some areas of fog possible towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

The nice weather continues into Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies once again with temps in the low 80s.

We start the weekend with more sunshine and more warmth. Dry conditions are expected Saturday, with highs in the low 80s.

Some minor changes arrive for Sunday. A cold front will sweep through the region and could produce a few sprinkles. The vast majority will stay dry, with highs in the low 80s.

The dry conditions continue into the start of Thanksgiving Week, with sunshine and temps in the low 80s both Monday and Tuesday.

Another cold front arrives on Thanksgiving, which could produce a few showers and bring cooler temps back into the area.

