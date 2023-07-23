Strong storms are possible for Brevard County this evening

ORLANDO, Fla. — After one wave of severe storms, 3 inches of rain and 56 mph winds are in parts of Volusia County.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said a few strong storms are possible for Brevard County through late afternoon.

Afternoon Sunday weather (WFTV/WFTV)

Through sunset, more scattered passing rain is possible for the rest of Central Florida, including Orlando.

Expect another early start to storms Monday and Tuesday, with morning showers possible again and late morning or early afternoon storms each day.

You can see where the rain has cooled things off....and where it hasn't...yet. pic.twitter.com/qNIeBbi9xW — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) July 23, 2023

