Strong storms over Central Florida; erratic, slow movement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Storms linger through Thursday's early evening.
Storms have developed Thursday afternoon across much of Central Florida. Most of them sparked by the day's heating and the sea breeze picking up after 3:30 p.m. will also produce more thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the early evening hours.
Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across parts of Central Florida. At 5:30 p.m. there were 3 separate severe thunderstorm warnings in effect. Eastern central Orange county and eastern Seminole county experienced frequent lightning and damaging gusts exceeding 60 mph.
Northern Brevard also under lightning, and strong wind gusts.
Thursday night into Friday morning should be dry. The chance for showers and storms returns Friday afternoon. As the upper level low pressure stays on the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, it wil provide enough instability to keep the storm development across Central Florida (and northward) Friday and Saturday afternoon.
On Sunday, there will be some drier periods as the low pressure will weaken.
High temperatures will also soar into the low 90s Saturday and Sunday.
