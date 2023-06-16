Strong storms possible through Friday afternoon

ORLANDO, Fla. — Scattered storms have fired up once again.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said the storms would continue tracking through many neighborhoods within Central Florida through the end of the afternoon.

Isolated strong storms will be possible, with frequent lightning and brief, heavy downpours.

SEE: Truck falls into sinkhole in Titusville

Isolated pockets of damaging wind will also be possible through around 6 p.m.

Afternoon forecast: Friday, June 16 (WFTV)

This evening and overnight look quiet.

Warning: Vehicles being stolen from valet services, Orange County deputies say

We should expect more storms to pass through during your Father’s Day weekend, and the active forecast will continue through next week.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group