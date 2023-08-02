Strong storms possible Wednesday in parts of Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida can expect to see classic summer weather on Wednesday.

Our area will be hot and humid overall with a 50% chance of seeing rain and storms.

We will see scattered storms in the afternoon, and some could even be strong.

Read: Mega Millions: Jackpot rises to $1.25 billion

High temperatures will be in the lower 90s in Orlando on Wednesday.

Rain and storm chances should go down a little over the next few days but will return over the weekend.

Read: Leprosy in Central Florida: 9 things to know about the disease

Channel 9 meteorologists are continuing to track the tropics, but things are thankfully looking quiet.

One system that is struggling to form in the Atlantic will continue to move away from the U.S. as it weakens.

Follow our Severe Weather team on Twitter for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group