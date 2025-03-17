Strong weekend storms impact spring break flights in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Strong storms over the weekend impacted spring break travelers at Orlando International Airport.

Storms on Sunday forced an hours-long ground stop that canceled or delayed several flights.

Things were still behind at the airport Monday morning as the spring break travel surge continued.

It’s supposed to be an exciting time of the year for tourists flocking to Florida, but not this weekend.

At Orlando International Airport, everywhere you looked were passengers sitting and waiting.

After the ground stop was issued, thousands of travelers were left scrambling to figure out how—and when—they could get out of town.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group