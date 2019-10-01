Student arrested for threatening to shoot up Flagler County school in Snapchat video, deputies say

FLAGER COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old student at a Flagler County school was taken into custody after officials said he made a threat toward the school with a gun in a Snapchat video.
Deputies said the Mantanzas High School student posted a video on Snapchat with a "long gun" and allegedly wrote that he had something planned for 2:15 p.m., which is the time the school let out for the day.
The student told officials he posted the video to scare off other students he said tried to "jump" him in the bathroom and that gun used was a prop gun.
A school official said that the teen approached one of the students he said tried to jump him and told him he "would spit in his face and mess him up."
The student faces one count of written threats to kill or injure.
