Student tests positive for tuberculosis in South Florida, officials say

FOURT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Health officials in Broward County are monitoring a possible tuberculosis exposure at a Fort Lauderdale high school.

School officials said one student recently tested positive for TB and is currently recovering.

Officials say there’s no outbreak, but they have started contact-tracing to identify people who may have been exposed.

Only students with parental consent will be tested as a precaution.

