A student in Winter Park got some major recognition this week

WINTER PARK, Fla. — One Student in Winter Park has been recognized for his hard work in a surprise award ceremony on Wednesday.

Trinity-Prep basketball and lacrosse player David Hull was awarded the national Make A Difference On and Off The Field Award.

The award was presented in front of his peers, teachers, coaches, school, leaders and his parents.

School officials said Hull has consistently volunteered as a mentor and tutor for kids throughout Orlando.

Hull said that he was influenced by his family, school and church.

The school also said that Hull has supported his school and community through other services.

Apart from the award, Hull received two tickets to see a sporting event and a check to his favorite local charity.

