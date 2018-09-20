0 Student with pilot's license arrested after security breach at Melbourne International Airport

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A 22-year-old flight student jumped a security fence at the Melbourne International Airport and reached the cockpit of an empty jet early before two maintenance workers tackled him, investigators said.

Melbourne airport officials said that Trinidad native Nishal Sankat breached airport security early Thursday and boarded a full-size passenger American Airlines jet that was undergoing maintenance.

Authorities had said earlier that the suspect was 26 years old.

Sankat parked his car outside the terminal and left it running, police said. He then ran through the grass and jumped the barbed-wired fence to gain access, officials said.

"This is a first for me. I fly out of here two to three times a year. This is an odd incident," traveler Lenny Rife said.

An airport employee saw the man enter the Airbus 321, and called airport police, who then called the Melbourne Police Department, MIA representative Lori Booker said.

Earlier this morning, the airport experienced a security incident. Authorities have cleared the scene. Only two morning flights were delayed. All airport operations are back to normal. — Orl-Melbourne Int'l (@FlyMLB) September 20, 2018

Sankat was confronted by two airport maintenance workers inside the cockpit, but he managed to get away.

"They challenged the badge and if you don't know that phrase, it means if you see someone in a secure area of the airport, you say, 'Can I see your badge please?' He did not present his badge. They followed protocol from that moment on," said Booker.

Sankat was later tackled by the workers and held on the ground near the maintenance hangar until police arrived, officials said.

Link: Check your flight status

"Melbourne Police Department responded within two minutes, " Booker said.

The man's car was towed after a robotic device searched it, Booker said.

Melbourne International Airport reopened Thursday after an early-morning security breach, Melbourne police said. Melbourne International Airport reopened Thursday after an early-morning security breach, Melbourne police said.

The airport was on lockdown for several hours after the incident.

“As a precaution, all airport employees and passengers were removed from the property,” Booker said.

She said officials did a sweep of the airfield before the airport was re-opened. She said no passengers were in the area when the student boarded the plane.

Sankat was studying aviation management at the Florida Institute of Technology and had completed some flight training.

The Joint Terrorism Task Force, which includes the FBI, is now investigating, but Sankat already faces state charges of violation of a visa, criminal trespassing and criminal theft of an aircraft.

Melbourne International Airport reopened Thursday after an early-morning security breach, Melbourne police said. © 2018 Cox Media Group.

Florida Institute of Technology released this statement: “Florida Institute of Technology has monitored this morning’s incident at Orlando Melbourne International Airport. The university has confirmed that the suspect from Trinidad & Tobago is a part-time Florida Tech student studying aviation management who had completed some flight training in the past. It would be inappropriate for the university to release the suspect’s name, and law enforcement is continuing its investigation. University officials will collaborate with authorities to further review this matter. No additional information is available at this time.”

The FBI and the Terrorist Task Force also assisted in the investigation.

The man, whose name has not been released, was born in Trinidad and entered the U.S. through Canada, Booker said.

Booker also said the man had a Florida driver's license.

#Update: accoridng to @FlyMLB spokesperson the suspect got in the cockpit of this plane, was confronted by 2 maintenance workers who chased him off the A-321. He was later tackled in a nearby hangar. The workers held him down until police showed up pic.twitter.com/0sMwKw5Rc6 — Q McCray (@QMcCrayWFTV) September 20, 2018

© 2018 Cox Media Group.