Students arrested after making threats to Seminole County middle school, school officials say

OVIEDO, Fla. - Two students at a Seminole County middle school were arrested Thursday after allegedly making threats toward its campus, according to school officials.
According to a communications officer with Seminole County Public Schools, the students directed the threats at Tuskawilla Middle School.
Deputies with the Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigated and arrested the two students, according to school officials.
According to school officials, at no time was there any concern for the safety of faculty, staff or students.
An email of was sent by the district's superintendent to inform families of the incident.
The school will have an extra law enforcement presence on Friday as a precaution.
