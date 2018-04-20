Students at 2 Central Florida schools hold walkouts on Columbine anniversary

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Students at two Central Florida schools held a walkout Friday -- the 19th anniversary of a mass shooting at Colorado's Columbine High School -- to demand an end to school violence.
Dozens of Lake Brantley High School students carried signs as they walked out of class at 10:30 a.m. and crossed North State Road 434 to hold a rally at Altamonte Springs' Merrill Park.
Student Josh Sawdon said he'd prefer change to be effected sooner than later.
"When a school shooting or any mass shooting happens, everyone says we are sorry and we send our thoughts and prayers out to you," he said. "We don't want that. We want change. But they don't care about that."
Lake Nona High School students also held a walkout Friday.
