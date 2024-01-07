Students enjoy a magical experience with Broadway’s Aladdin

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts had its first giveback event of the year this weekend.

Four hundred guests from numerous local Orlando clubs and schools participated in the two-day event.

The event hosted over 20 beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups.

The Dr. Phillips Center provided transportation, lunch, a memorable cast video, fun games, a swag bag and a showing of Broadway’s Aladdin.

This tradition started in 2017 and has donated over 4,000 experiences to children and residents.

Their mission is to deliver Arts for Every Life, a program to help students and communities grow their talents.

The complete list of beneficiaries includes:

South Orlando YMCA

Family Promise of Greater Orlando

Levy Hughes Clubhouse Boys and Girls Club

Bradley-Otis Boys and Girls Club

New Image Youth Center

Sadler Elementary School

Colonial High School

Clay Springs Elementary School

Maxey Community Center

Timber Creek High School

Cypress Creek High School

Wedgefield School

Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida

Mercy Drive Kidz Zone

Edgewater High School

Carver Middle School

Central Florida Leadership Academy

After-School All-Stars

Dover Shores Neighborhood Center

Englewood Neighborhood Center

