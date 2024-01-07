Students enjoy a magical experience with Broadway’s Aladdin

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Dr. Phillips Center of the Performing Arts had its first giveback event of the year this weekend.
Four hundred guests from numerous local Orlando clubs and schools participated in the two-day event.
The event hosted over 20 beneficiary organizations, including schools, afterschool programs and local nonprofit groups.
The Dr. Phillips Center provided transportation, lunch, a memorable cast video, fun games, a swag bag and a showing of Broadway’s Aladdin.
This tradition started in 2017 and has donated over 4,000 experiences to children and residents.
Their mission is to deliver Arts for Every Life, a program to help students and communities grow their talents.
The complete list of beneficiaries includes:
- South Orlando YMCA
- Family Promise of Greater Orlando
- Levy Hughes Clubhouse Boys and Girls Club
- Bradley-Otis Boys and Girls Club
- New Image Youth Center
- Sadler Elementary School
- Colonial High School
- Clay Springs Elementary School
- Maxey Community Center
- Timber Creek High School
- Cypress Creek High School
- Wedgefield School
- Boys and Girls Club of Central Florida
- Mercy Drive Kidz Zone
- Edgewater High School
- Carver Middle School
- Central Florida Leadership Academy
- After-School All-Stars
- Dover Shores Neighborhood Center
- Englewood Neighborhood Center
