Students experience voting process at Seminole Science Charter School

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Students at Seminole Science Charter School got a hands-on lesson in the democratic process last week by casting ballots on official voting machines.

On April 2, students in kindergarten through eighth grade participated in a mock election using equipment from the Seminole County Supervisor of Elections Office. During the exercise, students voted for their favorite book from the Sunshine State Young Readers Award program, which promotes reading for enjoyment.

The school’s media center specialist, Michelle Aviles, serves on the program’s committee and helps select fiction titles for young readers.

The event comes as reading for pleasure has declined, with research from the University of Florida and University College London showing a 40% drop among Americans over the past 20 years.

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