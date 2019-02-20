  • Students get into fight with construction workers in Volusia County, school officials say

    By: James Tutten

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Students from Seabreeze High School got into a fight with construction workers Wednesday afternoon, according to Volusia County Public Schools.

    School officials said they are looking into disciplinary action after fights occurred on campus and during an off-campus lunch where several students got into a fight with two construction workers.

    Police were in the area during the fight because of a previous fight in the same area on Friday.

    Schools officials said the high school was not placed on lockdown due to the fights and no weapons were found on campus.

    A spokeperson said the school has taken action against some of the students involved.

    There is not word on any arrests of if any of the students were injured in the altercations.

    Daytona Beach police said they are looking into the incident.

