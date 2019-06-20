Study: 1 in 6 ER visits, stays triggers 'surprise' bill, which happens often in Florida

FLORIDA - A new study from the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation said that 1 in 6 times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks into a hospital, the treatment is followed by a "surprise" medical bill.
The report released Thursday also found that, depending on the state in which a patient lives in, the odds can be much higher. Florida is one of the states where it happens most often, the study found.
It said that millions of people with coverage from large employers that is considered solid are still exposed to "out-of-network" charges, which can amount to thousands of dollars.
The report comes as congressional lawmakers in both parties and the Trump administration move to close the loophole, with a Senate panel scheduled to vote on legislation next week.
The Associated Press Contributed to this report.
Emergency visits were more likely to result in a “surprise” medical bill in:— Kaiser Family Foundation (@KaiserFamFound) June 20, 2019
- Texas (38%)
- New Mexico (29%)
- New York (28%)
- California (26%)
- Kansas (24%)
At least 1/4 of emergency visits in these states resulted in an out-of-network charge in 2017. https://t.co/KtsDR8GdSl pic.twitter.com/UyKk9n5erv
