Study: 3,600 chemicals found in food packaging leaching into the food we eat

ORLANDO, Fla. — Shoppers should pay closer attention to food packaging when they go to the grocery store.

New data is warning consumers about chemicals that are ending up in the food we eat.

A new report says more than 3,600 chemicals found in food packaging are now showing up in human blood, hair, and breast milk.

Researchers also warn some of the chemicals can lead to serious health problems.

The peer reviewed research published in the journal Nature found some of the toxins include metals and the forever chemical known as PFAS.

The report also warns about a high level of chemicals in plastic food packaging.

Researchers say several factors can cause the chemicals to leach into food, including temperature or acidity.

Experts with Environment America said the dangers highlight the need for further scrutiny of the chemicals that come into contact with the food we eat.

“We shouldn’t have to worry that there are toxic substances always lurking around the corner,” said John Rumpler with Environment America. “The answer is to move away from using these toxic substances throughout our economy so they don’t end up in our packaging that touches our food, they don’t end up in our drinking water in the first place, they don’t wind up anywhere where they’re gonna harm us.”

PFAS has been linked to a suppressed immune system, reproductive complications, and several types of cancers, according to the CDC.

Experts say this is why there needs to be comprehensive policies around what is allowed to come in contact with our food.

“This kind of hodgepodge approach is not doing enough to protect consumers. We need a more comprehensive regulation of these forever chemicals to get them off the market as a class,” Rumpler said.

Earlier this year, the FAD announced manufacturers would no longer be using some types of PFAS in grease-resistant food packaging.

However, a report by Scientific American found dozens of PFAS are still being found, even when they’re not authorized.

