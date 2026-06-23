Sugarfoot the miniature horse to provide comfort to older adults in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — A miniature horse named Sugarfoot will help provide emotional support to older adults during a community event in Orlando this week.

Senior Resource Alliance is partnering with Honey’s Mini Therapy Adventures to provide equine therapy during a Family Day event at the Renacer Foundation.

The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 25, at 1801 Rouse Road in Orlando.

Organizers said Sugarfoot will interact one-on-one with seniors who are recovering from recent hospitalizations.

The program is meant to help older adults dealing with anxiety, stress and loneliness.

Sugarfoot Organizers said the goal is to help older adults build meaningful connections in the community.

Local youth will also take part in the event by singing and playing bingo with seniors.

Organizers said the goal is to help older adults build meaningful connections in the community.

The miniature horse therapy portion of the event is scheduled from 12:05 p.m. to 12:50 p.m.

Interview and visual opportunities include Sugarfoot meeting with seniors, older adults taking part in equine therapy, attendees playing bingo and local youth singing.

Senior Resource Alliance said the program is funded through Independent Living Systems.

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