Summer storm pattern continues Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — The active storm pattern rolls on in Central Florida.

Our area will have a 50% chance of seeing rain and showers Wednesday.

Central Florida will also see more summer heat Wednesday afternoon.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 93 degrees in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid-90s will stick around in our forecast into the weekend.

We can expect to see a chance for afternoon storms each day for the rest of the week.

Channel 9 meteorologists are also tracking one spot in the North Atlantic that may show some tropical development later this week.

Thankfully, even if it develops, the system is not forecast to impact Florida or the U.S. Click here to read about that.

