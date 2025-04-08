Sunbather run over by driver on Ormond Beach. Deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — A man is recovering after he was run over by a Jeep on Ormond Beach.

It happened Saturday morning near the Cardinal Drive beach ramp.

Officials said the driver was trying to back into a parking spot at the time.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office share body cam videos from their deputies who responded to the scene.

The Ocala man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

The driver of the Jeep was given a ticket for careless driving.

