Sunday afternoon forecast: Hot and stormy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Grab your umbrella!

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said that a quick round of storms is possible through the evening.

While not everyone will get the rain, a quick downpour will be possible with isolated strong storms and lighting, especially around dinner time.

Overnight, things will quiet down again, with a quiet Monday morning.

The heat will build this week with some of the hottest weather yet this year possible.

A few isolated storms are possible each day, but rain chances look to be lower day by day than what we saw this weekend.

The next seven days will be hot, so take it easy if you’ll be working outside during the afternoons this week.

Drink plenty of water and watch for lightning as well.

...and it'll get hotter later this week. pic.twitter.com/I8u2iwa14m — George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) June 11, 2023

