Rain for the rest of the weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunday morning will have scattered showers and storms.
There will be a possibility for rain to develop in the afternoon.
Any storms in the afternoon will be strong and heavy.
Sunday will also be more humid.
Showers can still be lingering into Monday.
