Sunday’s forecast calls for cloudy skies, warm temperatures in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Floridians can expect to see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures on Sunday.

Daytime highs are forecast to reach the mid-80s after a cool start, with temperatures in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning.

Channel 9 meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said Sunday night will be mild, with lows in the 60s.

Crimi said temperatures are forecast to remain pleasant this week, with the breeze kicking up by mid-week.

She said there is also a possibility for coastal showers midweek.

