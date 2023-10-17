Sunny and nice Tuesday with another cool night to come

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will have another day of nice fall weather on Tuesday.

After a chilly start to the morning, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

We will see plenty of sunshine Tuesday afternoon with high temperatures in the low 70s.

High temps for Tuesday in Central Florida

Watch: Orlando Magic provide spark as downtown development slows

Central Florida will be cool Tuesday evening as the rain chances say low and temperatures drop down into the 50s.

The sunny forecast will continue Wednesday with highs in the 80s.

See: ‘Incredible find’: 19th-century shipwreck discovered during road project in Florida

Our next best chance for rain could come Friday evening.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group