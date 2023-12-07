Sunny and pleasant Thursday after temperatures drop overnight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will warm up nicely Thursday after temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.

Our area will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures in the low 70s Thursday afternoon.

Low temps for Thursday in Central Florida

We will be even milder on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Read: McDonald’s plans to build 10,000 new restaurants over next 4 years

High temperatures will reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 45 Best news images of 2023 LIVERPOOL, UNITED KINGDOM - AUGUST 30: A full blue moon rises behind the Royal Liver Building and the Liver Bird statues on August 30, 2023 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. In addition to its "supermoon" status (its closest approach to Earth in a given orbit), this particular full moon will be the second to occur in the month of August, the first having occurred on August 1, thus named "blue moon". (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Showers and storms will arrive Sunday night when the next cold front moves through Florida.

Read: Brevard Zoo Updates Aquarium and Conservation Center Project

Our temperatures will drop again after the front moves past Central Florida.

High temperatures will only reach to low 60s Monday and drop back down into the 40s Monday night.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group