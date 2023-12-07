Sunny and pleasant Thursday after temperatures drop overnight in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will warm up nicely Thursday after temperatures drop into the 40s and 50s overnight.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will be mostly sunny with warmer temperatures in the low 70s Thursday afternoon.
We will be even milder on Friday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Read: McDonald’s plans to build 10,000 new restaurants over next 4 years
High temperatures will reach the low 80s on Saturday and Sunday.
Showers and storms will arrive Sunday night when the next cold front moves through Florida.
Read: Brevard Zoo Updates Aquarium and Conservation Center Project
Our temperatures will drop again after the front moves past Central Florida.
High temperatures will only reach to low 60s Monday and drop back down into the 40s Monday night.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group