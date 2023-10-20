Sunny and warm Friday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another sunny and warm day on Friday.
Our area will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.
A weak front will move through Friday evening, but rain chances will stay low.
Outside of a few sprinkles, we should remain dry while it passes.
Temperatures will stay warm this weekend with highs in the mid-80s.
It will feel slightly cooler Sunday morning, with Central Florida seeing low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
