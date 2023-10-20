ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see another sunny and warm day on Friday.

Our area will see mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s.

A weak front will move through Friday evening, but rain chances will stay low.

Watch: Orlando mayor shares thoughts on city’s proposal to buy Pulse nightclub property

Outside of a few sprinkles, we should remain dry while it passes.

Sunny and warm Friday in Central Florida

Temperatures will stay warm this weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

Read: Chick-fil-A agrees to $4.4M class action settlement over delivery fees; how you can get your share

It will feel slightly cooler Sunday morning, with Central Florida seeing low temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

©2023 Cox Media Group