Sunny and warm Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have great weather on Sunday.

Our area will be mostly sunny with seasonal high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.

Our weather will stay quiet for the first part of the upcoming week, but a front will arrive Wednesday.

The front will bring scattered showers for Wednesday and a cooldown for Thanksgiving.

Our tropics remain quiet with only 11 days left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

