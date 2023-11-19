Sunny and warm Sunday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida is forecast to have great weather on Sunday.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Our area will be mostly sunny with seasonal high temperatures in the upper-70s and low-80s.
Our weather will stay quiet for the first part of the upcoming week, but a front will arrive Wednesday.
Read: Mysterious illness spreading nationwide among dogs
The front will bring scattered showers for Wednesday and a cooldown for Thanksgiving.
Our tropics remain quiet with only 11 days left in the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
See: Tiger’s son one-ups dad with high school state golf title in Florida
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
©2023 Cox Media Group