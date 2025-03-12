Sunny and warm weather takes hold in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sunny and warm weather will remain in Central Florida for the rest of the week.

After a cool start Wednesday morning, our area will warm up nicely in the afternoon.

We will have ample sunshine and warm weather with highs in the low 80s on Wednesday afternoon.

The beaches will be a tad cooler, with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Temperatures will continue to warm for the rest of the work week.

Highs in the mid-80s by Friday.

Looking ahead to our weekend, it will be warm and muggy, with highs near 90 degrees.

Our next front will move through late Sunday, bringing a chance for rain overnight and into Monday.

Morning Forecast: Wednesday, March 12, 2025 (WFTV)

