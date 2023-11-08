Sunny and warm Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will continue to see warm and sunny weather this week.

After the morning fog fades, our area will be mostly sunny.

We will be warmer on Wednesday with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

The thick fog will roll back in Wednesday evening with lows in the mid-60s.

Our forecast will stay warm and sunny until next week when our next front arrives.

Tropics also remain quiet.

