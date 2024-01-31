Sunny and warmer Wednesday before next front arrives in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — After a cold start in the morning, Central Florida will have a nice and sunny Wednesday.

Our area will be warmer Wednesday afternoon with high temperatures around 72 degrees.

Highs for Wednesday in Central Florida

Our next front arrives Tuesday night and will help drop our temperatures back into the 40s overnight.

Despite the drop in temperatures early Thursday morning, our area will continue to see high temperatures near the low to mid-70s over the next several days.

Lows for Wednesday in Central Florida

A strong cold front will arrive late Sunday into Monday and bring our next chance for rain.

That front will eventually drop the temperatures again early next week.

