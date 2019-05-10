SunRail service delayed after body discovered near railroad tracks in Maitland

MAITLAND, Fla. - A body was discovered Friday morning near railroad tracks in Maitland, the Maitland Police Department said.
The body was discovered shortly before 10:45 a.m. at Lake Lily Drive near Lake Lily Park, Maitland police Lt. Louis Grindle said.
Related Headlines
The Florida Department of Transportation said northbound train P316 is stopped at the Winter Park station and southbound train P319 will stop at the Maitland station.
Read: Reports of bicyclist grabbing students' rear ends near 2 Orlando schools under investigation
Delays are expected to last more than one hour, and a bus will take passengers to the train station, the agency said.
The death remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Check back and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News at Noon for live updates on this developing story.
Read: Gas pump skimmers: Watch out for these 5 things
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}