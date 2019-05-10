  • SunRail service delayed after body discovered near railroad tracks in Maitland

    By: Jason Kelly

    MAITLAND, Fla. - A body was discovered Friday morning near railroad tracks in Maitland, the Maitland Police Department said.

    The body was discovered shortly before 10:45 a.m. at Lake Lily Drive near Lake Lily Park, Maitland police Lt. Louis Grindle said.

    The Florida Department of Transportation said northbound train P316 is stopped at the Winter Park station and southbound train P319 will stop at the Maitland station.

    Delays are expected to last more than one hour, and a bus will take passengers to the train station, the agency said.

    The death remains under investigation.

    No other details were given.

