SunRail slows trains down over track safety concerns due to record heat

ORLANDO, Fla. — The summer heat is causing Central Florida’s commuter train to slow things down.

SunRail recently announced it has slowed down its trains due to concerns that our summer heat could warp rails.

The commuter rail said high temperatures can cause the tracks to buckle or shift slightly.

Because of the heat restrictions, slower trains are causing longer traffic delays.

