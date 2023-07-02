Sunset at the Zoo celebrates Black & African American culture in July

SANFORD, Fla. — The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens’ is set to host its next event in it all-ages summer series, Sunset at the Zoo.

Sunset at the Zoo allows guests to enjoy a few extra hours at the zoo.

The event is held on the fourth Friday of the month from May to September and will celebrate a different culture during each month’s event.

July’s Sunset at the Zoo will take place on July 28 and will celebrate Black and African American culture and heritage with music, food trucks, vendors and zoo favorites.

The zoo will reopen the gates at 5 p.m. and will stay open until the sun goes down.

