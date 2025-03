WEATHER, Fla. — Tonight will be mostly clear and comfortable as temperatures fall into the mid 50s.

Expecting lots of sunshine tomorrow with highs warming into the mid 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025 (WFTV)

Monday will also be a sunny day with highs in the mid 70s.

We will see partly sunny skies on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s.

