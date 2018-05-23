0 Supervisor describes school custodian accused of making threats as 'hot head'

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A custodian who works at Parkway Middle School has been arrested after he made threats against the school, school officials said.

Gilberto Colon-Vega told a teacher Tuesday that he was going to bring a gun to school and threatened other action, deputies said.

Vega made the comments after he had a conversation with a teacher about his job performance, deputies said.

Colon-Vega told the teacher his mind wasn't right because his nephew had committed a murder-suicide in Puerto Rico and had photos of the incident on his cellphone, according to an arrest report.

Colon-Vega said he had a meeting with the assistant principal Wednesday afternoon to discuss his job performance and that he was going to solve the problem with his gun.

The teacher said, "Don't shoot me," and he responded, "I'm angry and (once) I'm set on something I'll do it. You don't know me," according to the arrest report. He went on to say, "The only thing I will regret is that when I finish in the office, the ones that I want to get work in the hallway and they will run for their lives before I can get to them," according to the arrest report.

Detectives spoke to Colon-Vega's supervisor, who said Colon-Vega is a hothead and recently got upset at work and had thrown a chair, according to the arrest report.

Colon-Vega also showed his supervisor pictures of the murder-suicide and said, "This is what happens when people cross me," the arrest report said.

During a search warrant, deputies found a 9mm gun in Colon-Vega's home, deputies said.

The principal said in a phone call to parents that disciplinary action will be taken, and that there will be extra staff and deputies at the school as a precaution.

Colon-Vega has been placed on leave without pay.

Colon-Vega began working at Parkway Middle School in August 2016 and became a sub-custodian May 1, 2008, school officials said.

Colon-Vega faces charges of false report of a bomb or firearm.

He told Channel 9’s Johny Fernandez as he walked out of jail that he didn't understand why he was arrested and that he never made any threats.

