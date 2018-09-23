  • Surfer in critical condition after rough seas prompt rescues in New Smyrna Beach

    By: Michael Springer

    Updated:

    NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. - A 43-year-old man is in critical condition after lifeguards pulled him from the water in New Smyrna Beach on Sunday morning, officials said. 

    The Orlando man was surfing around 10:25 a.m. when swimmers reported the man was struggling and stopped responding. 

    A nearby off-duty lifeguard saw the man and pulled him to shore, administering CPR until paramedics arrived. 

    The man was taken to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition, officials said. 

    Lifeguards rescued a total of 72 people on Volusia County beaches Sunday. 

    Officials said the rip current risk is expected to stay high for the coming days. 
     

