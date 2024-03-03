Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk raises over $200K for breast cancer

ORLANDO, Fla. — Survivors donned pink and filled Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs for the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk.

Channel 9 anchor Karla Ray was a co-host of Saturday’s event.

The annual event raises money for breast cancer research and patient care services.

These resources include the Komen Patient Helpline, Health Equity Initiatives and financial assistance.

The walk brought in over $204,000.

