Suspect accused of running over man, dragging him 20 feet in fight over woman arrested in Cocoa

COCOA, Fla. - The man accused of running over another man at a Circle K gas station and dragging his body about 20 feet has been arrested, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
John Wolverton, a registered sex offender, is facing charges of attempted murder, DUI and DUI with serious injury.
Deputies responded to the Circle K on North Courtenay Parkway in Merritt Island in February.
Deputies said Wolverton and the victim had been fighting over a woman. The victim walked back to the gas pumps while Wolverton drove away, deputies said.
They said Wolverton returned and ran over the victim, who was standing in a grassy area. The victim was dragged under the pickup truck for about 20 feet. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Wolverton sped away from the scene, deputies said.
He was found driving under the influence in Cocoa on Monday, according to deputies.
Wolverton is being held in jail without bond.
