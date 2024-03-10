Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in DeLand, police say

DELAND, Fla. — A man accused of shooting a person at a mobile home park has been arrested, the DeLand Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened around police 3:51 a.m. Saturday when officers were called to West Beresford and South Parsons Avenue for a person shot.

Investigators said around 7:30 p.m. the same day, police officers received a call about a suspicious person in a backyard.

Police officers found 22-year-old Edgar Martinez-Hernandez on the side of the house on West Haven Road.

According to a news release, Martinez-Hernandez matched the description of the suspect with a loaded firearm.

The police department said the suspect was originally seen at the Sha-De-Land Mobile Home Park on South Woodland Boulevard.

This is an active criminal investigation.

