Suspect in Deltona car break-ins arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Palm Coast man was arrested Sunday in connection to a series of car break-ins in Deltona, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas Coffey, 23, was riding in a stolen Mercedes Benz out of Ormond Beach when he committed the Deltona car breaks, along with another suspect, deputies said.

According to a news release, both suspects were caught on security cameras, but they were wearing face coverings.

Coffey was caught on video early Saturday when he arrived at a gas station in the stolen Mercedes and bought something at the store wearing that same face covering with blue latex gloves.

After that incident, images of the gas station video circulated, and a detective from the sheriff’s office recognized Coffey as he already had a warrant for his arrest on a separate case.

Read: Deputies search for suspect in Deltona car break-ins

Detectives said Coffey’s face and neck tattoos were distinctive and visible in the security images.

Coffey’s social media showed photos of him wearing the same clothes he had on the prior security videos, officials said.

In addition to the security cameras, Coffey made a social media post announcing his ‘new’ Mercedes Benz, the news release states.

According to license plate reader records, the stolen Mercedes was in Deltona on Saturday from 3 a.m. to 5:45 a.m., which was the timeframe of the car break-ins.

Read: Police make arrest in Orlando shooting that killed man & 6-year-old girl

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrested Coffey on Sunday around 5 a.m. and sent him to Deltona for an interview with detectives.

Investigators said he did not confess to the crimes but did not deny being the person caught on the security cameras.

Coffey was charged with 11 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a conveyance and one count of conspiracy to commit attempted burglary of a conveyance, with a total bond of $57,500, officials said.

The VCSO said the second suspect has not been identified yet, and the investigation is ongoing.

Read: Quiet weather conditions Saturday evening, high rip current risk over Labor Day





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group