0 Suspect fleeing police crashes into couple bringing newborn home from hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 27-year-old man on Monday afternoon crashed a Chevrolet Camaro head-on into a Dodge Durango carrying a couple and their newborn baby, who were on their way home from the hospital, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.

Police were searching for someone suspected of robbing a Dollar General store shortly after 3 p.m. when they spotted the car nearby, Daytona Beach police Chief Craig Capri said.

Witnesses said they saw the car parked in the store's parking lot at the time of the robbery and mistakenly thought the vehicle was connected to the crime, Capri said.

Police said they tried to pull over the driver, but he fled.

The man had a pregnant 15-year-old girl in his car when he crashed into the SUV, Capri said. The couple and their baby were uninjured, he said.

Investigators said the man wasn't involved in the robbery, but they said they discovered $1,400, a loaded gun, heroin and other drugs in his vehicle, which had a Tennessee license plate. They said they believe the girl is listed as missing, but they didn't elaborate on her case.

The identities of those involved weren't publicly disclosed.

The robbery suspect remains at large.

No other details were given.

