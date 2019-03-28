Suspect in 1984 murder of Orlando Navy recruit back in court asking for bond

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The attorney for a Jacksonville man accused of killing an Orlando Navy recruit 34 years ago in Seminole County is set to go before a judge Thursday to ask for his bond to be reinstated.
A judge granted Thomas Garner, 59, bond earlier this month, but then abruptly rescinded it the next day. Garner’s attorneys are asking to have it reinstated so Garner doesn’t have to remain in jail while he awaits trial.
Related Headlines
READ: Jacksonville man charged 34 years after Orlando Navy recruit's murder given bond
Garner is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 25-year-old Orlando Navy recruit Pamela Cahanes in 1984.
Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said genealogy testing led investigators to Garner.
Cahanes’ body was discovered Aug. 5, 1984, outside an abandoned home on West First Street near Sanford, investigators said.
READ: Fellow sailors relieved by arrest in 1984 Orlando Navy recruit murder
Lemma said Garner's DNA was discovered beneath Cahanes' fingernails, because she fought and struggled to pull his hands off of her neck.
WFTV’s Jeff Levkulich will be in court for Garner’s bond hearing at 1:30 p.m. Follow him on Twitter for live updates, and watch Eyewitness News at Noon for the latest.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}