0 Suspect in child sex battery case appears to smile, laugh in court

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The attorney for a former Orlando pre-school teacher charged with sexual battery and molestation on one of his students wants better access to records in the case.

Suspected child predator Jayrico Hamilton watched Tuesday as his defense sparred with prosecutors over the redactions on documents it received from the state.

“It shouldn't be based on this sort of shell-game controlled by the government,” said defense attorney Nellie King.

Read: Ex-Bright Horizons day care worker accused of sex battery on child

Hamilton is accused of sexually abusing a boy at Bright Horizons, a pre-school in Baldwin Park.

His defense team wanted the judge to order the state to give them completely unredacted documents to all of the discovery in the case.

“The state's response on this issue, your honor, makes all of these references almost on the level of personal attacks, you know, about the defense team,” said King.

Prosecutors denied those claims.

“There is no different set of rules for Mr. Hamilton. I do apologize if Ms. King feels my response were personal attacks on her,” said prosecutor Jenny Rossman.

While the prosecutor was telling the judge she didn't want Hamilton to have access to personal information such as the victim's full name and address, Hamilton appeared to laugh and smile. He straightened up when Channel 9’s cameras were pointed in his direction.

The judge denied the defense’s request and decided not to force prosecutors to hand over sensitive personal information.

Hamilton remains in jail without bond.

His defense attorneys said they would ask for a hearing later.

They also want the state to provide other information, like therapy records of the victim.

The trail may not start until some time next year.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.