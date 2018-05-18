Suspected bank robber arrested, leaves cellphone at crime scene, deputies say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A man suspected of robbing multiple banks across Florida, including two in Osceola County, has been arrested, said deputies with the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
Peter Gonzalez, of New Port Richey, was arrested Wednesday at his home. He faces three separate counts of bank robbery, investigators said.
Deputies said he robbed a bank in Sun City Center, but left his cellphone behind.
Gonzalez is accused of trying to rob a Bank of America in Oscoela County a week ago and then robbed a Wells Fargo moments later at 1423 East Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee, investigators said.
Deputies said Gonzalez also robbed a bank in Sarasota.
