Suspected car identified in fatal hit-and-run in Brevard County

MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has released new details of the car troopers believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that happened on U.S. Highway 1 south of Orbiter Court on Oct. 12.

FHP said the vehicle was possibly a 2012-2016 Chevrolet Sonic, orange in color, and should have front end and possible windshield damage.

The car may be covered with a tarp.

Troopers say the car hit a 2025 Jiang Zhon motorcycle from behind. The rider was thrown from the motorcycle and later pronounced dead at the hospital.

FHP said it is actively investigating the crash and is seeking assistance from the public.

FHP urges anyone with information about the car or its driver to contact them at *347 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.

