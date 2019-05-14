  • Suspects flee after burglarizing more than a dozen vehicles in Orange County

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Four suspects are on the run after deputies said they burglarized more than a dozen vehicles at an Orange County apartment complex.

    Deputies said the suspects of unknown race and gender fled the scene in a dark vehicle.

    Before 5 a.m., deputies had discovered 13 vehicles with shattered windows and were attempting to contact their owners.

    Deputies said the investigation is ongoing.

