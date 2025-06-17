Suspended Commissioner Regina Hill nears deal in civil case to return home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Regina Hill, the suspended Orlando City Commissioner, is nearing a resolution in a civil case that may enable her to return to her shared home with a 97-year-old woman, who she is accused of exploiting.

On Tuesday afternoon, June 17, 2025, Hill attended court virtually with her attorney. She had been banned from the property shortly before her arrest on charges of criminal exploitation.

Her legal team contends that she should be reinstated, pointing out that Hill is still covering the property’s expenses while the elderly co-owner lives in a nursing home in the Tampa area.

Despite her suspension, Hill is running for re-election, with her criminal trial potentially starting this fall.

