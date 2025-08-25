Pulse Nightclub site locked down due to suspicious package

ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials are on scene of a apparent suspicious package that has been found outside the Pulse nightclub.

The area that has been shut down is Orange Ave at Kaley St.

This comes days after controversy over a crosswalk memorial that was painted over by FDOT multiple times.

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep updating as more details come in.

