Pulse Nightclub site locked down due to suspicious package

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
ORLANDO, Fla. — Officials are on scene of a apparent suspicious package that has been found outside the Pulse nightclub.

The area that has been shut down is Orange Ave at Kaley St.

This comes days after controversy over a crosswalk memorial that was painted over by FDOT multiple times.

This is an ongoing story, and we will keep updating as more details come in.

